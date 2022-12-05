Estes Park Village Band And Jazz Big Band To Present Holiday Concert

The Estes Park Jazz Big Band and Estes Park Village Band will present a Holiday Concert of traditional Christmas music as well as newer songs for the holidays on Sunday, December 11. The free concert will begin at 3:00 pm in the Estes Park High School Theater.
Sharing the conducting duties for Sunday’s program will be Melinda Workman, Jeff Klintberg and Chuck Varilek.
The Jazz Big Band, under the direction of Chuck Varilek, will begin the concert with “Good King Wenceslas” and “O Holy Night.” Jan McCown will sing “Silver Bells” with the band and Denise Stookesberry will sing “The Christmas Song.” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” will close the Jazz Big Band’s part of the concert.
After a short intermission to reset the stage, Workman will begin the Village Band’s share of the concert with “Ancient Carol Variants” and “Yes Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus,” featuring Hadley Hartzog and Dr. Robert Burkhardt as narrators.
Jeff Klintberg will direct the Village Band “Westminster Carol” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Varilek will then direct the band on “Carol Of The Night,” a variation of “Silent Night,” followed by “The Toy Trumpet.”
For the band’s traditional end-of-concert sing-along, Scott Anderson will lead the audience in singing a medley of well-known Christmas songs, “Christmas Pop Sing-A-Long.” Songs in the medley include “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”
The Village Band has been performing free concerts in the Estes Park community each year for the past 40 years.
The Jazz Big Band has been performing free concerts in the Estes Park community each year for the past 30 years.
The Estes Park Village Band and Jazz Big Band are community bands made up of adult and school age musicians from the Estes Park area as well as from surrounding communities. New members are always welcome to perform with the bands.
Call Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704 for more information.
