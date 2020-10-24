To Benefit Estes Park Health Hosted By Estes Park Newcomers Club
This online event takes place Sunday, October 25-Saturday, October 31 and enables Trail Ridge Quilters to hold their annual holiday sale during the COVID 19 health crisis and while observing social distancing. The event provides an opportunity to purchase Trail Ridge Quilters items normally available in-person at the annual winter sale.
Over 500 beautifully handcrafted quilted items will be available, including holiday items, wall hangings, lap and bed quilts, table runners, baby quilts, pot holders, placemats and many more personal and gift opportunities.
Items purchased can be picked up at Donna Bryson’s home,
570 Darcy Dr., Estes Park on Thursday, November 5 (9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.) or Friday, November 6 (9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.). Special arrangements can be made for shipping to addresses outside the Estes Valley for an extra charge (COD).
We want to thank the community for all you do in support of our local hospital and appreciate the strong support by everyone who purchased items from the Trail Ridge Quilters successful online June sale!
You can access our website at www.estesparknewcomers.org/quilts.
All items with photos and descriptions will be posted and available for sale on the above website beginning October 25.
In addition, you can choose to purchase an item and/or make a cash donation – both will benefit Estes Park Health. All transactions will be by credit card payable online. Receipts for cash donations will be provided.
Founded in 1991, Trail Ridge Quilters, an interest group sponsored by the Newcomers Club, has been sewing and serving our community for over 30 years. Core to the group is their mission to support the Estes Park Health Foundation. TRQ conducts 3-4 sales each year, with proceeds going to support the EPH Foundation. Over the years, quilt sales have raised over $260,000 for the hospital foundation. These gifts have been used to upgrade services and purchase much needed equipment to serve the health needs of those in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.