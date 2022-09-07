Sip, Sample, and Celebrate Colorado’s Craft Distilleries
The Rocky Mountain Craft Spirits Festival, presented by Elkins Whisky, returns to the Estes Park Event Center Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1–4 p.m. This festival showcases the finest spirits the Colorado Rockies have to offer. Festival goers will receive a commemorative tasting glass to sample spirits from over 25 different craft distilleries, listen to live music, hear talks featuring industry experts, play bar games and much more. Tickets for the festival are $40.
For those looking to dive a little deeper into Craft Spirits, Whiskey University is hosting a Colorado Whiskey class. This special educational and tasting event is taught by Executive Bourbon Steward, Whisky Ambassador and Chartered Master Bourbon Taster, Dr. Howell Wright. The Whiskey University class runs from 10 a.m.-noon the day of the Festival and includes a special curriculum designed around our distillery participants, boxed lunch, and early admission to the Festival. Tickets are $90 and space is limited to 20 students.
For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.EPSpirits.com. Lodging specials for attendees can be found through event sponsors, Quality Inn of Estes Park and Murphy’s Resort.
