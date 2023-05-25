On Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m., Cowboy Brad will be the featured performer at a concert in Hyde Chapel. This performance is free and open to the public.
Raised in Estes Park, CO, singer, songwriter and guitarist Brad Fitch has been playing professionally since he was 15 years old. “Cowboy” Brad is a well-loved and talented local performer, who captivates audiences with his soulful voice and skillful guitar playing. Whether it's intimate acoustic sets or energetic performances with a band, Brad's passion for music shines through every note. Brad specializes in original folk and western music. He intends for his songs to express the wonder of being alive on this planet. Brad has recorded more than 20 albums featuring his original music.
The concert will be held in the newly renovated Hyde Chapel on the YMCA grounds. The recently completed renovation has readied Hyde Chapel for the future while honoring its rich history. To enhance the connection to nature, the chapel received a larger window, offering stunning views of the mountain surroundings. New wood flooring, a new audio/visual system and a redesigned parking lot now offer a more accessible worship space. The general public is invited to come see the new worship space during weekly worship or during any of the many other ongoing summer scheduled events
This Sunday night concert is a part of the Chapel Ministry’s 2023 Summer Worship program. Learn more about the YMCA Chapel Ministry and 2023 Summer Worship activities at ymcarockies.org/Activities, and follow the link to the latest Activity Schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.