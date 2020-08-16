Approximately 45 mountain bikers and volunteers gathered at YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park Center Saturday, Aug. 8 for Pedals and Prosthetics, an event to inspire camaraderie, confidence and commitment to an active lifestyle.
Ampt Biking put on the event to offer adaptive athletes an opportunity to get together, share their stories and experiences and put in some mountain bike miles. The Estes Park Center donated space and mountain bikes to help make the event possible.
Ampt Biking is located in Estes Park and is an outreach with the purpose of encouraging and empowering amputees through biking, according to its website.
With the event, Ampt Biking founder Matthew Beall, is fulfilling what he considers his calling. Beall is a congenital amputee, meaning he was born with his disability. During the event, he told participants that though he was always very active growing up, he never wanted to be different from other kids. “Later I learned it was OK to be different.”
When he started mountain biking in 2008 he discovered that mountain bikers are like a big family. “I really noticed the camaraderie and felt much less isolated,” he shared. “That’s what I wanted to do with Ampt – to reach out to all those people who are isolated because of their amputation and bring them together to be part of the family.”
At the event at the Estes Park Center, mountain bikers of all levels got together to learn from one another. Some were trying the sport for the first time and started out just riding in the parking lot. Others were shuttled up hill and enjoyed the property’s newly built trails winding down through forests and past streams. Others took the challenge to ride up to the top of the property and earn the ride down.
Over lunch, they had the opportunity to share their own stories and hear from others who remain active and competitive, despite their injuries.
One of those who shared his story with the group was Mike Schultz, owner of Biodapt, a company that designs and manufactures prosthetics for adaptive athletes as well as veterans. Schulz was a professional Snocross racer and was competing in a championship in 2008 when he lost control of his snowmobile and hyper-extended his knee when he hit the ground feet first at 45 miles per hour. After a few complications, his leg had to be amputated just above the knee. “As a professional athlete, it was devastating,” he said.
But he decided he wanted to continue as an athlete and began to design a prosthetic for himself that would allow him to get back into competition. Since then he has won gold medals at the X Games and Paralympic Games.
“My advice to you,” he told the Pedals and Prosthetics participants, “is to latch onto something that makes you smile – mentally and physically – and take that as far as you can go.”
Beall is hoping to make the event an annual one at Estes Park Center and then take it beyond Colorado to benefit as many amputee athletes as possible. “I am just so grateful to everyone at YMCA of the Rockies who helped us put this event together,” he said. “It is so important for these athletes to get together, share their stories and see what is possible.”
