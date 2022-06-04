The Town of Estes Park is ready to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wool Market with family-friendly fun for everyone. The event takes place Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m.. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way. Free and open to the public, the Wool Market is a signature event of the Town of Estes Park, and presented by sponsor Long Thread Media.
As in prior years, the Market will include dozens of vendors in the Event Center selling their wares, including yarns, fibers, fleeces, tools and finished goods such as apparel and home decor. Livestock shows will feature sheep, llamas, alpacas, paco-vicunas and rabbits. Guests can also watch herding dog and fiber art demonstrations.
Families will enjoy horse and wagon rides, a petting zoo with photo opportunities, craft tables for children – all free of charge. Food trucks will offer fair food, treats, Mexican fare and more for purchase.
Complete information, including the event schedule is available at epwoolmarket.com.
