The Oratorio Society of Estes Park Chorus and Chamber Orchestra invites you to a joyful Christmas journey on Friday, December 16th at 7:00 p.m. or Saturday 17th at 2:00 p.m. at the beautiful Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Ave. in Estes Park.
Featured works include “Glory to God” by Pergolesi, “Carol of the Bells” by Leontovich, Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” and other carols and choral songs from Africa, Sicily, Ukraine, France, Spain, Germany and the United States.
Richard Dixon, bass, will solo in Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia, a quartet including Robin Howard, Jane Stuart, Mark Richards and Robert Gunn will be featured in Glory to God, Karyn Childers, and Scott Anderson will be soloists in Kathryn Smith Bowers’ setting of the Magnificat. The Spanish carol, “Riu, Riu Chiu” will include solos by Michael Wilborn, Lory McDonald, Robert Gunn, Sarah Clark, Scott Anderson and Denise Stookesberry.
The Chamber Orchestra strings will perform Stephen Bulla’s “Traditions of Christmas” and the orchestra brass section will play “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.”
Admission is free for both concerts, but donations to help support OSEP operations are welcome.
