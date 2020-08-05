PRESENT EXHIBIT “Jewel Tones and Gem Stones” featuring Diana Wade and Alice League
This is the final weekend to catch this exhibit which closes Monday, August 10. Enjoy the pastel, watercolor, mixed media and collage works of Diana Wade and jewelry by Alice League. Sign up for our First Friday Art Groove door prize of Alice League’s pendant “Tiger Eye.” Entries can be made at the Art Center or by email beginning at 12 p.m. Friday, August 7 and closing at 4 p.m. Monday, August 10. The winning name will be drawn at 4 p.m. and the winner notified. The next exhibit opening is scheduled for August 14 featuring Jim Sneary’s “It’s All About the Details.”
Also on display in the gallery will be the outstanding work of the other Art Center artist members, including other works in oil painting, watercolor, pastel, jewelry, ceramics, charcoal, graphite, glass, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography, printmaking and mixed media.
The Art Center is open Friday through Monday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
ART CLASSES IN AUGUST
August 12: “Painting With Cathy Goodale” 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The August challenge is one of design. Take one type of animal or bird or insect. Join the shapes of the animal you choose into one large shape to compose your page or canvas. See photo at right to get your creative juices flowing. You create a new shape by combining shapes. Look at the negative shapes. Are they shapes with variety and interest? Bring a number of photos of the animal you choose and tracing paper. Have fun!
From Cathy, “I look forward to painting outside with you, social distancing and wearing masks at 10 a.m. Estes Park class will meet outside the Art Center on August 12th. Bring your lunch or there are sandwich shops nearby. We will have enough tables to safely social distance.”
August 21: “Let It Flow! Colorful Watercolor Landscapes” with Kathleen Lanzoni 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Learn about painting colorful landscapes using the exciting medium of watercolor. The focus of the workshop will be to enjoy learning watercolor techniques in connection with design aspects of landscapes. Fee: Art Center members $67.50/non-members $75.
You need to register with the Art Center for either of these classes.
SOCIAL MEDIA
The Art Center can be viewed not only on our website at
www.artcenterofestes.com but we are on FaceBook at Art-Center-of-Estes-Park, Instagram at artcenterofep and Twitter at artcenterestes. Lars Sage, Gallery Manager conducted three interviews focusing on Abstract Art. The following link is to the second of these interviews, introducing Cynthia Price Reedy.
Visit: www.facebook.com/116780605072409/videos/339121840425227
MASKS
Our “Sweat Shop Team” continues to keep us supplied with masks of various colors and designs each for a $5 donation.
The Art Center of Estes Park is a nonprofit organization which provides a facility to support the work of local and regional artists, striving to promote exhibition, education, and excellence in the visual arts. Proceeds benefit the artist and contribute to the Art Center’s education and community outreach. The Art Center is located at 517 Big Thompson Avenue, in Middle Stanley Village, below Safeway and above Subway.
For more information, please call the Art Center at 970-586-5882 or visit our website at www.artcenterofestes.com.
