American Legion Grand Re-Opening As Circle 119

American Legion Post 119 will be having a Grand Re-opening as Circle 119 the first weekend of June. Circle 119 represents a new era for American Legion Post 119. Membership is no longer required to enter; their social hall (bar) and ballroom are open as a local watering hole and community event space.
The Legion’s re-opening as Circle 119 is June 5-7 (yes, all three days) from 11 a.m. until closing. Burgers and brats will be served until 3 p.m, and tapas (small plates) will be offered in the evening. All of the food is free. Beverages will be regular price. Tables will be set up inside and out in order to observe safe distancing and face coverings will be required until you are seated.
The Grand Re-opening will celebrate the Community Hot Meals Program, the kindness and joyful contributions of local volunteers, its donors, and all the people who enjoyed a meal. The event will showcase a new tapas menu that will be available ongoing at Circle 119, and while there will be no seating at the bar, it will kick off a new (but filled with history) public watering hole in town. Please come enjoy spring and celebrate a new beginning for the Legion.
