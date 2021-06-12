Estes Park Jazz Big Band To Present Concert

The Estes Park Jazz Big Band will present its first summer concert on Wednesday, June 16, starting at 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. Please note the earlier start for this concert.
The free concert will be held at the Estes Park Parking Garage across the river from the Estes Park Visitor Center. The band will be set up on the plaza on the east side of the garage. Audience members are encouraged to park for free in the garage and bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Chuck Varilek will direct the local jazz band which is in its 30th year of providing music for Estes Park residents and visitors.
The band will feature music from the Big Band Era with the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Les Brown, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller and Count Basie. In addition, newer music for big bands will also be performed. Wednesday’s program will feature popular favorites, including “Strike Up The Band,” “Woodchopper’s Ball,” and “Blue Flame.”
Loren Johnson will also be featured as vocal soloist on “Mack The Knife.”
The Estes Park Jazz Big Band is made up of musicians from Estes Park and surrounding communities.
For more information about the band or the concert, please contact Chuck Varilek at 970-227-8704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.