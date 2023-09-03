Please read, heed, and weed responsibly!
The Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) has been serving the Estes Valley for over 16 years in promoting good land stewardship, weed identification and education, and free educational materials including the most popular Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide. Now is the time to remove mature noxious weeds that contain seeds that will be next year’s -- and many more years -- weeds. The next Monitored Weed Drop-off will be held Saturday, September 16 from 9:00 a.m. to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. No early birds or illegal drop-offs; the gate will be closed until the 9:00 a.m. start. Do not block the driveway entrance shared with recycling. The line will form up-the-hill/north of the entrance on the east-side of Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow. You will unload your paper yard bags into the dumpster or truck. We have limited dumpster capacity, so a maximum ten paper yard bag limit will be imposed – no plastic bags. When we are at full capacity, the drop-off will end. Noxious weeds only, not native plants! No slash, pine needles, pine cones, trash, yard waste or dirt! Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Excessive weight of wet weeds and dirt is a safety hazard for our volunteers. Bag flowers and seed heads rather than entire plants. Read our weekly Estes Valley’s Weed Alert articles (published April through September) to help identify invasive plants and manage seed producing plant parts for disposal. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location (w/video surveillance) are considered theft of services. No bags of non-noxious weed materials and general yard waste will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores.
If you want ELSA to continue to sponsor these events, please adhere to the guidelines. Owning property in the Estes Valley can be challenging and different! Bagging mature weeds this time of year is not ideal weed management and not how you want to spend your time. Be proactive – learn your native plants and manage the invasive plants in a timely manner with a weed management specialist if you don’t have the time, energy or expertise to manage your property. A list of weed management specialists who can help is available at larimer.org/naturalresources/weeds/applicators Also refer to the information and Helpful Documents at estes.org/weeds
These events are being made possible with the support from Estes Land Stewardship Association, Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, and donations. Depending on participant adherence to regulations and funding sources, other Monitor Weed Drop-offs and the Weed Roundup will be held next year. Free Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley Identification and Management Guide weed booklets are available year-round at the Estes Valley Library, Ace Hardware, and Town Hall Public Works and Police offices. Electronic versions are posted on the Town of Estes Park website: www.estes.org/weeds ELSA meets the first Thursday of the month (February, March, April & November) at 9:30 a. m. in the George Hix Room at US Bank. For more information about ELSA contact: elsa.weeds@gmail.com Thanks for being good stewards of your property and surrounding areas!
