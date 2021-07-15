Members of the Estes Valley Quilt Guild have been busy designing, creating and sewing beautiful Quilts of Valor to donate to our local service men and women. The presentation of these works of art was made at Performance Park on July 4, 2021.
Quilts Of Valor were presented to:
Gloria Utz, Sergeant in the U.S. Army during Operation Provide Comfort in Iraq and Turkey and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia.
Roger Hess, Sergeant in the U.S. Army
Infantry during Vietnam.
Adam Edwards, Sergeant in the U.S. Marines.
Arthur Floyd, E-4 in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Dani Russell, Sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Daniel Scace, U.S. Air ForceBrigadier General.
Dick Coriell 3rd Class Sonar man, U.S. Navy, Vietnam.
The Mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor.
