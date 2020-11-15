By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the Stellar’s jay. As we move into winter, many of our summer birds have left the area for warmer temps—and less wind—but there are several birds that are year-round residents to grace our feeders. One of those birds is the beautiful and regal looking Stellar’s jay.
1. The Stellar’s jay and the blue jay are the only New World jays that use mud to build their nests. The nests, which are built near the trunk of a tree, are well hidden and can sometimes be as high as 30 feet in a tree.
2. A group of jays may be called a “band, ” “cast, ” “party,” or “scold” of jays.
3. This unmistakable bird both in stature and sound, can be differentiated from other birds by its striking dark blue and black feathers. It is also the only western jay with a crest, those black feathers rising from its head.
4. Stellar’s jays will eat a wide variety of foods. At feeders they like nuts, berries, sunflower seeds, peanuts, and suet. In the summer, they will also steal a lot of eggs from nests. These birds are also great scavengers. One of the best spots to look for them is around the perimeter of campgrounds, picnic areas and other places where people may leave crumbs they can devour when the area gets a little quieter.
5. This vocal bird has a very distinct and piercing call made up of harsh shack-shack-shack sounds.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at
