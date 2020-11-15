Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High around 40F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.