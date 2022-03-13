By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the northern pygmy-owl. Northern pygmy-owls are residents of the western U. S. in the foothills to montane elevations but because of their tiny size and well camouflaged plumage, they are rarely seen. Here are five more facts about this ferocious hunter.
1. Northern pygmy-owls hunt during the day, preferring to go after mice, voles, chipmunks and birds but can hunt animals up to three times their size.
2. Although pygmy-owls have bright yellow eyes, they also have “eye spots” on the back of their head. A variation in their feathers, these markings are thought to be a way to confuse predators and songbirds that might mob them.
3. When pygmy-owls have an abundance of food, they will cache it away in tree cavities or hang the prey by thorns, similar to shrikes.
4. Northern pygmy-owls lack features that are common in most owls. These include asymmetrically placed ears and flattened facial discs around the eyes, features that are believed to improve hearing.
5. These small owls nest in cavities in trees, such as those made by woodpeckers or a result of rot, and do not use human-made nest boxes.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
