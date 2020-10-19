The Estes Valley Library is hosting a Halloween Photo Challenge, open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costume, whether it’s scary, fantastical, or just plain silly. To keep the fun family-oriented and for all ages, entries should be G-rated, and with no blood or weapons.
This whimsical “call for photos” is a challenge—but not a competition. Everyone will be a winner. Entries will be shared in upcoming library promotions, on the library website and on Facebook and Instagram. Space permitting, many entries will also appear in a Halloween-themed feature in the Estes Park News. (Note: by sending in your image, you agree to allow the library to use it for the aforementioned promotions. The promotion will not tag or identify anyone by name).
The Halloween Photo Challenge celebrates local creativity. Submit your costumed photograph to Cheryl at chomanwendell@estesvalleylibrary.org anytime between now and October 25. Stay connected with library happenings by visiting estesvalleylibrary.org.
“Ghoulish or scary,
A clown or a fairy,
Send us a pic
And we’ll share it right quick!”
