By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the shrike. There are actually two species of shrike found in Colorado: the northern shrike and the loggerhead shrike. Both are petite hunters but the loggerhead shrike, at about 8 to 10 inches, is slightly smaller than the northern shrike, which is about 9 to 10 ½ inches. Here are five more facts about these surprisingly lethal hunters.
1. Insects make up a large portion of the diet of both shrikes, but both will go after small birds and mice in the absence of insects.
2. Although loggerhead shrikes are slightly smaller than the northern shrike, they eat primarily large insects like locusts.
3. Both birds are nicknamed the butcher bird for their hunting skills.
4. When prey is plentiful, both birds with cache their food by impaling it to barbed-wire, thorns and other sharp objects for eating later.
5. A group of shrikes are called an “abattoir” or a “watch” of shrikes.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
