The Town of Estes Park Public Works Department will host a public meeting Thursday, April 21, at 4 p.m. to reintroduce the Downtown Wayfinding Plan (DWP) project. The meeting will take place in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., with an option to attend virtually. The goal of the meeting is to gather community input on the needs related to pedestrian wayfinding signage in downtown Estes Park. This will be the first of several opportunities in 2022 for the community to provide input on this project. Meeting information and the Zoom link for virtual attendance is available at www.estes.org/wayfinding.
In 2018, the Downtown Plan (DP) was adopted by the Town. Included in the DP were recommendations for improving wayfinding signage. In September 2018, Town staff initiated community discussions regarding the design and location concepts for a future wayfinding signage program. This effort was paused until 2020 when the Town of Estes Park hired a consultant to design the parking-related signs and assist the Town through the construction bid process. In 2021, the first phase of new wayfinding signs was completed to guide motorists to the downtown parking lots. Now, in 2022, the Town's DWP is focused on expanding pedestrian-scale signage throughout downtown.
The primary goal of a wayfinding program is to draw and direct residents and visitors to explore businesses, attractions, and amenities within the community. Creating a thematic signage program serves to connect pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles to shopping areas, parks, trailheads and community attractions.
For more information on this project, please visit www.estes.org/wayfinding. The DWP is a project of the Public Works Department with assistance from the project consultant. Questions may be directed to the Town’s Engineering Manager, David Hook, at 970-577-3586 or dhook@estes.org; or Public Works Director Greg Muhonen at 970-577-3581 or gmuhonen@estes.org.
