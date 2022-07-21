Calling all lovers of Estes Park, history, architecture, and more! Discover the hidden past on a walking tour of downtown Estes Park with the Estes Park Museum. During the tour, participants will be guided by trained docents to explore the beautiful downtown district accompanied by historical photographs from the Museum's collection to aid in comparing the past to the present.
In 1905, Cornelius Bond and the Estes Park Town Company hired Abner Sprague to plat the downtown district. Within weeks, lots along the street named "Elkhorn Avenue'' were taken up and new businesses were established. Over the course of a decade, the basic footprint of the town we know today was established by many of the buildings that started out as hotels, schools, private homes, and businesses.
Tours are offered every Thursday through the summer at 10:00 a.m., as well as additional evening tours being offered at 4:30 p.m. July 22 & August 5, and 5:00 p.m. on August 31. Please check the Museum's website for more dates to come!
Tours meet at the northeast corner of Bond Park (next to the bronze Enos Mills sculpture at MacGregor and Park Avenues). The tour group will walk west through town, return to the same site after about an hour of fun, and travel a distance of 0.7 miles.
Tours are free, but donations are welcome. First come, first served; no reservations required. Space is limited to about 12 people. Tour guide microphone with earpiece can be made available upon request.
