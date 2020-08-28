On Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. join authors and photographers, Dr. James Pickering, Derek Fortini, and Mic Clinger via Zoom as they discuss their book, Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then and Now, Revised Edition. This program will highlight a number of historic sites/buildings in the Estes Park region, with an emphasis on local lodges. The program will take place via Zoom and audience members will have the opportunity to interact virtually with the panelists via a question and answer chat box. To attend the program, go to: zoom.us/j/92816602691.
Joining 5-10 minutes early is encouraged and panelists will be available to answer questions before the presentation. Questions about Zoom? Visit the Zoom support page beforehand to better understand this platform as staff will not be able to troubleshoot technological questions during the program.
The latest edition of Then & Now explores over 100 sites throughout Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park by comparing historic photographs with contemporary images of exact locations and is accompanied with text. During the program, the speakers will discuss how they gathered photographs for the revised edition as well as providing historic information of the accompanying site. The new book features nearly 500 images of the Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park area.
During the program, have a copy of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park: Then & Now, Revised Edition to follow along with the authors. The book can be ordered online from the Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation gift shop. Museum members receive 10% discount on all shop merchandise. Free delivery is available to the 80517 ZIP code, while ground shipping is available for all others. For questions about merchandise, membership, or delivery, please contact Elaine at: ehunt-downey@estes.org or
970-481-5242.
The Estes Park Museum Friends & Foundation, Inc., is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Estes Park Museum through fundraising, publications, outreach, volunteerism, special projects, and events.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum or contact Director Derek Fortini at dfortini@estes.org.
