Improvements to the Birch Ruins, located behind Town Hall in Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows have been completed. The work included preservation and stabilization of the stone structure, extension of the original walkway to enhance the experience for visitors, and the installation of signage to interpret the history of the site. The State Historical Fund financed the work with a 25% match provided by the Town of Estes Park for a total approved cost of $33,175. The Estes Park Museum was in charge of the project.
Denver journalist Al Birch built the bungalow, which burned in 1907 leaving the ruins and prompting the building of the cabin below. The Birch family owned the property and utilized the cabin through the 1980s before selling the property to the Town. Since then, the Museum has been responsible for the two structures and listed them on the State Register of Historic Properties in 2001. The Museum has worked diligently to enhance the historic structures since receiving the grant in 2018.
The first steps involved masonry repair returning stone where it has gone missing as well as patching structural cracks. Local stone was utilized to repair over 60 identified trouble areas and ensured keeping repairs in line with the historical character of the Ruins. Upon completion, the original 2005 walkway was extended to wrap around the front of the structure replicating the original patio. The patio area not only bears two interpretive panels, but also a pair of binoculars for visitors to enjoy. The Bank of Estes Park donated the binoculars. The additional walkway provides a more enjoyable experience for visitors with sweeping views as well as further protecting the Ruins with extended hand railings along the walkway. The final step was the installation of five signs in and around the Ruins and two signs at the cabin below. The signs interpret the history of the buildings, discuss the building and preservation of the structures, and build historical context of downtown.
Already, the project has been enjoyed by many and received a number of positive compliments. The Estes Park Museum will be promoting tours of the site that explore the history of the entire property and specifically highlight the building enhancements this spring and summer.
The Centennial Open Space at Knoll-Willows is open to the public from dawn to dusk with trailheads and parking available off East Wonderview Avenue across from the Stanley Hotel or behind the Estes Park Town Hall parking lot at 170 Macgregor Avenue. The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, call the Estes Park Museum at 970-586-6256 or visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum.
