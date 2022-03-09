Accessing Town Records Via Digital Portal

The Town Clerk Jackie Williamson is responsible for maintaining the records for the Town of Estes Park. Since 2016, the clerk and her team have busily been implementing an enterprise-wide document management system through which all electronic records of the Town are now stored. The management system is designed to ensure that the business of the Town is transparent and
readily accessible 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, year-after-year. Implementation of the system recently took a big step, thanks to a new Human Resources Generalist who will be joining the Clerk’s team later this month. The new hire’s impending arrival prompted her future team members who were seeking to make space for her in the Office of the Clerk to empty a 36-drawer floor-to-ceiling filing cabinet. Then shipping the cabinet, originally costing approximately $10,000, to the Estes Park Museum, where it is being repurposed for storage. Emptying the cabinet was the final push of an 18-month effort, during which over 8,000 documents—official meeting minutes, ordinances, resolutions, and Town Board meeting materials—some dating back to 1917, were processed and digitized. Paper records meeting the retention requirements were digitized, then shredded. Paper records requiring retention, were digitized, then officially transported to the Estes Park Museum for storage. Overall, 178 reams of paper— weighing 888 pounds, totaling approximately 90,000 pages of records, equaling about 10 trees—were recycled. Going forward, the Clerk and team will further reduce paper consumption while providing greater access to public records. Documents, previously stored in cabinets and boxes, are now available electronically via the Town Public Records Portal at www.estes.org/recordsportal.
It's been over seven decades since the first Univac 1101 computer was delivered to the United States government in 1950. The promise of the digital government that was unleashed then, is just now being realized here. My heartfelt thanks to the team in the Town Clerk’s office for setting the standard for going paperless that the other Departments of the Town will soon be following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.