This is the fourth in a series of articles to help voters in the Estes Valley. Your local ballot will include three Ballot Issues for the state of COLORADO and the Estes Park School District School Board election.
I missed the Estes Park School Board Candidate Virtual Forum on October 5th. How can I see the recording?
Go to this link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DTSMANccIy-Qquw1RBM-k_VhqlFl_CRr/view
OR:
Go to www.lwv-estespark.org.
To see School Board Candidates statements and other ballot information go to www.VOTE411.org/Colorado. Scroll to MORE RESOURCES Find what’s on your Ballot. Click on “Learn more”.
Where and when can I drop off or mail my ballot?
Note: The #1 reason ballots can’t be counted is because voters forget to SIGN their ballot.
To DROP OFF your ballot:
These two Ballot Drop Boxes are open 24 hours/day from Oct 8th- Nov 2nd until Election Day, when they close at 7:00 pm.
1. Estes Park Municipal Building, (outside the Estes Park Town Hall) 170 MacGregor Ave
2. 1601 Brodie Ave outside the Larimer County Vehicle Licensing Office
This Ballot Drop Box is open from Oct 25th – Nov 2rd:
3. Voter Service and Polling Center at the Estes Valley Community Center (Rec’ Center) 660 Community Dr. Inside the lower level (Senior Center level)
Monday thru Friday, October 25 – October 29 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
Saturday, October 30 (9:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
Monday, November 1 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
Tuesday, Election Day, November 2 (7:00 AM – 7:00 PM)
To MAIL your ballot, sign your ballot, attach one first-class stamp, and mail as early as you can but no later than OCTOBER 25th. Keep in mind potential slowdowns in mail delivery. Mailbox locations in Estes Park are: Estes Park Post Office, 215 W Riverside Dr, and also the following mail collection boxes at 500 Big Thompson Ave; 238 W Elkhorn Ave; 900 Moraine Ave; 451 E Wonder View Ave; 1110 Woodstock Dr; and 256 Park Ln. Nearby post offices are in Glen Haven, 7420 County Road 43 and in Allenspark, 7 Washington St.
