Now is the time to bag those mature flowers and seed heads! While still following COVID-19 precautions, the annual July Weed Roundup will only be another Monitored Weed Drop-off that will be held Saturday, July 25 from 9:00 to noon located north of the Waste Management transfer station at 666 Elm Road. Estes Land Stewardship Association (ELSA) volunteers will be on hand to answer weed questions at-a-distance and direct traffic flow. You will unload your bags into a loader bucket that will deposit them into the dumpster. Masks and gloves required, along with social distancing. Bring in your weeds in paper yard bags for free disposal - no slash, pine needles, trash, yard waste or dirt. Please remove/shake off dirt from plant roots. Unauthorized drop-offs at this location (w/video surveillance) are considered theft of services. Weeds and trash can be disposed of year-around at Waste Management for a fee. No bags of non-weed materials will be accepted at this event. Paper yard bags are available for purchase at local hardware stores. These events are being made possible with the support from Estes Land Stewardship Association, Town of Estes Park, Larimer County, Estes Valley Land Trust, and donations. Additional Monitored Weed Drop-offs in August and September are pending due to funding sources and health precautions. Free Twenty Ob-Noxious Weeds in the Estes Valley weed booklets are available year around at the EV Library and an electronic version is posted on the Town of Estes Park website: www.estes.org/weeds. For more information about ELSA contact: elsa. weeds@gmail.com. Thanks for being good stewards of your property and surrounding areas!
Follow Us On Facebook
Employment
Most Popular
Articles
- Incident On McHenry Peak In Rocky Mountain National Park
- Larimer County Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases
- Larimer County Releases COVID-19 Risk Dashboard
- Five Fun Facts About… Bobcats
- Order Now For Glen Haven Burritos!
- Stefanie Whannel
- Fire Restrictions Now In Place
- UTSD Plans For The Future Adopts 3-Year Rate Increase
- Land Trust Breakfast Focuses On Decline In Bird Population
- Dr. Kathryn Smith Bowers
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.