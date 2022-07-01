In order to ensure adequate staff levels, and thus provide exceptional library experiences, the Estes Valley Library announces temporarily reduced hours in July and August. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the library building will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
The Estes Valley Library upholds five main values in delivery of exceptional benefits to the community, one of which is “Hospitality & Service Excellence: providing service excellence in a welcoming environment. ” With adjustments to current staff levels and the introduction and training of new team members, these closures will assist the Library in delivering on this promise.
As part of its service commitment, Curbside Service will resume on Sundays and Mondays, starting July 10. Curbside check-out is as easy as remembering three basic steps.
Step one: Search the Library’s online catalog, available 24/7, and place Holds on any items you’d like to borrow—books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, kits, or even Chromebooks. (Forgot your PIN number? Call us and we’ll reset it.)
Step two: Watch for an email notice that your Hold is ready. Same-day processing will be a priority.
Step three: Schedule your pick-up time. It’s fast and easy to book your appointment online through our quick calendar link.
Patrons can learn more about Curbside Service at estesvalleylibrary.org.
What about meeting room use? Organizations with previously-scheduled meetings can rest assured that their reservations will be honored on closure days. The same is true for Library in-person and Zoom programs.
We at the Estes Valley Library wish to express gratitude to all our patrons and community partners. Thank you for your understanding during this temporary service shift.
Please note that the Library will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
