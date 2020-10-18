By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the American beaver. Although this animal can be elusive to see, its handiwork is frequently observed throughout the landscape. Beavers are Mother Nature’s construction crew, building ponds, lodges and dams in many of the water ways of Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park.
1. Beavers are the largest rodent in North America, weighing up to 70 pounds, and the second largest in the world after the capybara of South America.
2. The home of a beaver is typically a lodge surrounded by water and made of mud, branches, sticks and rocks. These large homes will have multiple chambers, wood chips and grass for the floors to absorb moisture, vents on the top for fresh air, and underwater entrances. The various spaces include a room for drying off just inside the entrance and a large den for family living. There may also be a small space for storing food. When a beaver lives along faster flowing water, they will build a lodge along the bank.
3. Although beavers do not hibernate in winter, they may spend more time in their lodges where they rely on a cache of aspen and willow branches for food.
4. Check out a beaver’s teeth the next time you see one; they are orange! This is from an iron-rich protective coating of enamel to help make the teeth stronger and more resistant to damage from all of that chewing on wood. The front teeth of a beaver also never stop growing. Beavers constantly gnaw on wood to prevent the teeth from getting too long.
5. Beavers have a set of clear membranes over their eyes to allow them to see underwater.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours and purchase prints and calendars at
