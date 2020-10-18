Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy during the morning. High near 60F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early. Mostly clear skies along with windy conditions late. Low around 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.