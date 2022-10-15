Estes Park Mountain Bike Team Wins 1st Place Regionals Team Trophy At Eagle

By: Dana Cramer
EP MTB Team Coach
The Estes Park Mountain Bike Team competed in their Regional Race this weekend in Eagle, CO, and won 1st Place Team Trophy for the day but also won 1st Place Regional Team Trophy for having the highest cumulative points of all their regular season races in D3.
Seven Estes Park MTB Team boys and girls high school student athletes gave it their all competing against over 450 other racers on a beautiful Sunday of racing with Freshman, Sophomore, and JV Boys & Girls racing 12 miles and Varsity Boys & Girls racing 18 miles on the dusty Eagle course.
Seniors and JV Girls Racers Isabella Putman and Miriam Cramer and Sophomore Girls Racer Nora Harrison raced the first race of the day and they gave it their all for 12 miles of racing.
Isabella Putman loved all the uphills of the Eagle course and, even with the very limited passing areas, finished an amazing 28th Place.
Miriam Cramer had to start at the back of the pack of JV Girls again but was able to work her way up to an amazing 22nd Place Finish, moving up 12 places over the course of her 2 laps. Great job to our seniors Isabella & Miriam.
Sophomore Nora Harrison once again crushed her two laps and held on strong to earn her fourth 3rd Place Finish Medal in Sophomore Girls.
Nora also brought home the 3rd Place Regional Medal for Sophomore Girls for her cumulative points over the course of the regular season. Congrats, Nora!
Even after having a fellow racer crash into him out of the start chute, making him lose his water bottle, Freshman Boys racer Wyatt Morris had his best race of the season and passed 16 other racers to crush an amazing 37th Place Finish. Way to go, Wyatt!
Sophomore Boys racer Owen Brandewie gave the race everything he had and had the most fun on the course for an impressive 13th Place finish. Congrats, Owen!
The final wave of the day was Varsity Boys' Senior Sam Honda and Junior Odin Rhode who raced for three laps / 18 miles. Odin Rhode had an unbelievable race, earning a solid 10th Place Finish out of the fastest racers in the division. Congrats, Odin!
Sam Honda had an unfortunate mechanical failure during his second lap but persevered to finish out his race with a smile on his face. Way to have grit, Sam!
Thanks to the incredibly strong showing of all seven of the high school student athletes who raced from the Estes Park MTB Team, the team brought home their fourth 1st Place Team Trophy for their Division 3.
In addition, the Estes Park MTB Team had the highest cumulative points for D3 in their regular season races and brought home the 1st Place Regional Team Trophy. Way to go, EP MTB Team!
Next up is the Colorado State Championship Race in Glenwood Springs, CO, on October 22-23. Go, Estes Park, GO!
The Estes Park MTB Team is a fall co-ed sport, open to 7th-12th grade students and welcomes both adventure riders and performance racers. High School students on the Estes Park MTB Team are able to race in the Colorado High School Cycling League with over 2,000 other students from across the state of Colorado, including parts of Wyoming and
New Mexico. The Estes Park MTB Team is always welcoming of new riders and racers at any time - contact them at estesmtb.com or on Instagram@estesmtb if you have a student who is interested or has questions.
