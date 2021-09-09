This Saturday, September 11, the American Legion Post 119 will host a special ceremony, “A Day of Remembrance” where participants will be able to remember and reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
First responders, and military will be represented.
The ceremony will begin at noon on the outdoor patio at Circle 119, home of the American Legion, with lunch following.
Never forget September 11, 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.