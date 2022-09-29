Town Board Turns Its Focus To Fiduciary Functions

Fall is here. And right on schedule, board members and I are finalizing a revised Strategic Plan for Estes Park and considering a new budget for 2023. Doing so, is the way we fulfill the fiduciary responsibilities bestowed to us by the townspeople of Estes Park.
As part of us fulfilling those responsibilities, we’ll hold two study sessions concerning the 2023 budget of the Town. The first study session takes place the day this article appears in the Estes Park News—Thursday, September 29, from 2:30-6:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Board Room. A second one occurs on October 6, 1:00-5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Board Room. Information packets for the session are available at estespark.colorado.gov.
During the study sessions we will meet with Town Administrator Travis Machalek and departmental heads to hear their funding requests. In that meeting, we will hear about projects that are either part of the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), a master plan, or a discretionary plan for a department. Each project must align with an outcome area, goal or objective of the Strategic Plan.
CIP is an essential part of our budgeting process. The 2023 version has 138 pages and contains detailed descriptions of capital projects for each department of the Town—Community Services, Public Works, Power and Communication Utilities and Water Utilities. It provides a multiyear prioritization of the Town’s capital projects. However, although CIP describes capital projects for 2022-2027, it is not a multi-year capital budget, and does not list all of the Town’s capital needs. For instance, projects costing $5,000- $49,999 are not part of CIP, but are a part of the budgeting process that board members must undertake annually.
There are two ways you can contribute to the budgeting process of your Town. One, since there is no in-person public comment at study sessions, you can provide input to a session by contacting a board member or me. Two, you can comment at the regular meeting of the board via email, phone, or in-person. Contributing either way, or both helps board members and I represent the common good more efficiently, effectively and completely.
I know that some townspeople look at fall as a chance to take a deep breath, recover from a busy summer and move at a slower pace. I’m not one of them. For me, as your mayor, fall is a time for reviewing a year almost done and planning for the year ahead. As I do, my hope is that the coming year will be better than the one that’s past. With your involvement, that’s certainly possible.
