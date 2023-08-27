On September 1, 2023, Rocky Trail Press will release the second edition of its award-winning book Wild Light, by author and photographer Erik Stensland that showcases the beauty and wonder of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Rocky Trail Press is proud to present the second edition of Wild Light, a hardcover coffee table book that celebrates the magnificence of Rocky Mountain National Park through an unparalleled collection of photographs by Erik Stensland who has spent the last 20 years photographing hidden corners of this national treasure. This edition features 168 new photos, a fresh design, updated content, new maps, and additional pages that showcase the park's diverse and majestic landscapes.
Wild Light is more than just a book; it is a visual journey that will transport you to the heart of Rocky Mountain National Park and make you feel like a part of this lofty terrain. Erik's images are characterized by the vibrant hues and textures found during early morning and evening light. They feature lofty, untamed mountains, color-drenched wildflower meadows, crashing streams, and glassy alpine lakes. This beautiful work reflects Erik's abiding passion for the park and deep understanding of the ebb and flow of the seasons and of the flora and fauna of this rugged and dramatic landscape.
Wild Light’s breathtaking photography is accompanied by Erik's often thought-provoking and lyrical observations. In the great tradition of naturalist John Muir, Erik’s writing not only informs, but inspires you to care about our wild places. At the same time, he highlights the gift of wilderness in its ability to invite us deeper into what makes us human.
About the Author
Erik Stensland is a professional nature photographer based in Estes Park, Colorado. He has been photographing Rocky Mountain National Park since 2004 and has published eight books as well as calendars and other products featuring his photography and writing. His books have won eight awards from the Independent Book Publishers Association including Best Environmental Book of the Year in 2014, Best Inspirational Book of the Year in 2017 and 2022, Best Travel Book of the Year in 2020 and 2023. He also owns Images of Rocky Mountain National Park, a gallery in downtown Estes Park where visitors can view and purchase his prints. Erik's photography has been widely recognized for its excellence and can be found in publications, homes, offices, and hotels across the nation.
About Rocky Trail Press
Rocky Trail Press is an independent publisher based in Estes Park, Colorado. It specializes in creating books and other publications that celebrate the natural world and our connection to it. Its mission is to produce high-quality books that celebrate the beauty, history, and culture of this unique corner of the Rockies.
Join Erik for the release of Wild Light 2 at Images of RMNP, 203 Park Lane, Estes Park on September 1 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. There will be food, live music and a book signing.
For more information on Rocky Trail Press and Erik Stensland, visit www.rockytrailpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.