The lines of cars said it all – people had lots of old paint products to dispose of safely and had apparently been sorting through mountains of paperwork for shredding during the past few months.
Organized by the Community Recycling Committee of the League of Women Voters (known as Estes Recycles), the Rotary Club of Estes Park and Bestway Painting, the event was a scaled-down, and drive-thru, version of the usual annual Estes Recycles Day.
The Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies generously provided the venue yet again and while electronics and metal recycling were not accepted this year, the plan is to offer a full event in 2021 if at all possible.
More than 36 volunteers stepped up to make the day a huge success; some were residents who had simply seen the event advertised and wanted to help; others represented a wide range of community organizations.
Approximately 2,340 gallons of paint products were collected for proper disposal by Bestway Painting, and 8,000 pounds of paper were shredded and kept out of the landfill. Contributions to the Rotary Club Scholarship Fund were gratefully received, with more than $5,000 collected to help our local high school graduates.
Participants stayed in their cars and, encouraged by the fun mask signage on display (designs generously provided by the Estes Valley Library and prepared by Smith Sign Studio), all wore masks when speaking with the volunteers who unloaded their vehicles.
Thanks to all the volunteers and participants who made this event so successful and memorable.
