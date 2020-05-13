EVFPD Awarded Ready, Set, Go Grant

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) is one of ten agencies nationwide awarded a grant from the Ready, Set, Go! Program managed by the International Association of Fire Chiefs. The RSG! Program grant provides subject matter experts to assist in the design and delivery of community-tailored wildfire education.
Wildfire is a year-round reality that is setting records for the size, destruction, costs, and loss of lives and property. Utilizing the RSG! Program, the Estes Valley Fire Protection District (EVFPD) seeks to make a difference in our community faced with the wildfire threat. The RSG! Program works in a complimentary and collaborative fashion with FirewiseUSA® and other existing wildfire education efforts. The intent of this education is to encourage residents to be actively involved in mitigating the wildfire threat to their properties and being prepared for evacuation during a wildfire event. The more residents get involved, the greater a community’s resiliency to wildfire.
According to the International Association of Fire Chiefs, “the RSG! Program did this when they played an important role for Falls Creek Ranch HOA during the 416 Fire [near Durango, CO]. On June 9, 2018, the 416 Fire evacuated the community. At the meeting point, residents were concerned and worried, but calm and patient. Many said the practice evacuation, videos, RSG! go-bags, RSG! National Action Guides, and practice evacuation made them much more comfortable leaving their homes.” The 416 & Burro Fire complex burned 55,000 acres in the southwestern portion of Colorado.
Over the last ten years, the EVFPD has responded to approximately 113 calls for service for wildfires. In 2012, the Woodland Heights Fire destroyed 22 Estes Park homes, two outbuildings and burned 27 acres. With the wind driving the fire towards more densely populated areas, six aircraft where diverted from the High Park Fire in northern Larimer County to assist in the containment. Fire District Staff are concerned that a similar or larger fire is likely to occur within the District under the same conditions at some point in time. EVFPD Lt./Fire Inspector Nate Mutzl states, “Now is the time to prepare yourself, your family and your home for wildfire. Through evacuation readiness and mitigation work, hopefully we can reduce the impact of wildfire in our community.”
If you have questions about how you can prepare for and prevent wildfire, please contact the Estes Valley Fire Protection District at phone (970) 577-3682.
