On Sunday, April 30th, two Estes Park Colorado Vietnam Veterans, Michael Lindholm, US Army, 935/93EVAC Unit Medical Detachment, Long Binh, Vietnam and Richard Erbe, US Air Force, Det 001, 25th TRW, Takhli Thailand, Air Metal recipient, participated with 120 other Northern Colorado Veterans who were part of the High Plains Honor Flight. The group traveled to Washington DC to visit their war memorials. The flight departed from the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland via Allegiant Air. The streets of Loveland and Windsor were lined with police, first responders, fire trucks, flashing lights and many local citizens lining the route from The Ranch to the airport waving flags and hand salutes as a send-off. This was a two-day event and veterans were able to visit the World War II Memorial, Iwo Jima Monument, Changing of the Guard/Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Air Force Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the Vietnam and Lincoln Memorials.
If you are veteran and have not had the opportunity to participate in this great event, organizers urge you to take the time and submit your application. It is something you will always remember and you’ll be proud to have been a part of this opportunity. Go to the website at highplainshonorflight.org/apply
