Starting Monday, the Estes Valley Library enters the next phase of its re-opening plan. The library opens with limited hours, and with curbside and virtual services continuing. A soft opening began this week. Here are key details to help anyone planning a visit:
What are the Library’s open hours?
Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Saturdays and Sundays for now. With reduced staffing inside the library, these hours ensure that regular sanitizing can be done on high-touch surfaces. Service then transitions to curbside from 2 to 5 p.m.
What is currently available inside the Library?
All library collections are available for browsing, with full check-out available. In addition, there are five time-limited public computers available with Internet and email access.
Seating is limited. The second floor remains closed for now, as well as public meeting rooms.
Are people wearing masks inside the Library?
Yes—everyone inside the library is required to wear a mask or face covering, in accordance with current health orders and recommendations. Exceptions are for children under two and anyone for whom a mask would cause impairment to a current health condition.
Is there a limit on how many people can be inside the Library?
Yes—the library is open at 50% of normal occupancy. Staff will greet visitors upon arrival and keep a tally on numbers. Waiting times are possible, and staff will guide and assist if there is a queue of people. While there are no time limits, we recommend visits of 45 minutes or less.
Will the Library continue offering curbside service?
Yes—health agencies, including the CDC, strongly encourage libraries to continue curbside as a service option. It has been very popular locally. Curbside appointments are available Mondays through Fridays between 2 and 5 p.m. These hours also keep more parking available for visitors during peak summer hours. Full details at estesvalleylibrary.org.
Is Library Wi-Fi available?
Yes—it’s available 24/7. With limited seating, we encourage patrons to continue using Wi-Fi outside, whether in a socially-distanced spot or inside vehicles. Downtown Wi-Fi spans the library parking lot and all of Bond Park.
I have items to return. Are due dates still suspended?
Beginning July 1, due dates will resume, while the library remains fine-free. During open hours, you may return items in the library lobby. The drive-through bookdrop in front of the Library is open 24/7—for easy no-touch returns.
What about programs and storytimes?
Library programs will continue in their online virtual format for now, including weekly preschool storytimes. Visit estesvalleylibrary.org and the library’s YouTube channel for listings.
Are the Library restrooms open?
Yes—however, due to the limited occupancy, restrooms are primarily for those browsing library collections or using computers.
And visit estesvalleylibrary.org for the latest updates and announcements on library hours and services.
