Estes Park Archives Program Saturday, January 16

Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon moved the decennial Youth Conference from Washington, D. C., to Estes Park, to put as much distance between himself and those opposed to the Vietnam War.
Without question, the books, booklets, and pamphlets prepared for and resulting from this four-day international conference, attended by such future luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, belong in a real or virtual library devoted to everything Estes Park, as they were held at the local YMCA, and delegates shopped and dined downtown between sessions.
But how many different publications should be acquired, and how difficult are they to acquire? On Saturday, January 16, the Estes Park Archives will present a list of everything known and already in the collection related to the 1971 White House Conference on Youth, and suggest avenues to pursue additional material.
These free programs are held in the meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and repeat every half hour. Only related family members wearing masks are allowed in the room at any one time.
Parking or protracted waiting generally isn't a problem this time of year, but call 970-586-4889 to arrange a reservation, which isn't required to attend, or for directions or additional questions.
