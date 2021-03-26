In collaboration with the Estes Valley Community Center's “Elevated Connections” program, EPH healthcare providers will be resuming some of the wellness talks that were interrupted by COVID a year ago. Note that there are social-distancing and masking restrictions in place, but the capacity of the room is sizable. If you have questions, you may contact the EVCC front desk for details. Reservations not required.
Healthy and Whole: Your Mental Health Plays a Vital Role! by: Lena Belleau, ARNP, FNP-C, PMHNP
In our First 2021 Wellness Talk from Estes Park Health, Lena Belleau will present on the importance of mental health. In this talk she will address general statistics, most common mental health matters in the older populations, signs and symptoms and how the pandemic has affected mental health. She will also talk about management options and coping strategies. This is a presentation you won’t want to miss!
Date: Wednesday, April 21st
Time: 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Fee: Free with membership to EVCC or daily fee of $5
Location: EVCC Community Room C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.