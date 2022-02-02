The Town of Estes Park will hold a Municipal Election Tuesday, April 5, 2022 as a mail ballot-only election for three seats on the Board of Trustees. Voters will determine who will occupy seats currently held by Trustees Carlie Bangs, Marie Cenac, and Scott Webermeier. Candidates for Trustee as they appear on the ballot are Scott Webermeier, Karen Randinitis, John “29” Meissner, Kirby Nelson-Hazelton, Marie J. Cenac and Kevin Benes. Biographies and official statements from the candidates are posted at estes.org/candidates.
The League of Women Voters will hold a voter forum on March 10 at 7 pm for the trustee candidates. The forum will be held virtually and can be streamed live at www.estes.org/videos and recorded to be viewed later.
Mail ballots will be mailed to all active voters who live within town limits the week of March 14. Voters who will not be home to receive a ballot may receive a ballot at a location other than the registered address by updating their voter registration at www.govotecolorado.com or by completing an application for an absent voter mail ballot, available at www.estes.org/elections. By law, ballots cannot be forwarded with other forwarded mail. For assistance, contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777.
Important dates:
March 14 – March 18: – Ballots mailed to all active registered voters.
March 14: Last day for eligible electors to establish residency in the State of Colorado. Register to vote at www.govotecolorado.com, County Clerk office or Town Clerk office up to the day of the election.
April 1: Last day to request an absentee mail ballot to be mailed.
April 5: Election Day – Town Hall polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.
April 26: Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees at the Town Board Meeting.
For more election information, please visit www.estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
