The wildfires that have been threatening Estes are keeping my phone ringing and email pinging with queries from townspeople. Throughout, using phone, email, Facebook and Estes Park Jibber Jabber, I did my best to answer all questions about the risks posed by the wildfires to Estes and surrounding areas as well as provide information about tourism, getting mail, the post office re-opening, Halloween, and so on.
My takeaways from these experiences are threefold. One, the people who contacted me were respectful, decent and justifiably concerned. Two, they needed to make informed decisions and lacked information to do so. And three, they generally did not understand the town has a system in place for disseminating information to its townspeople during emergencies. Often during the past weeks, I promised myself, that when my duties associated with the fires eased up, I’d speak to the Town staff about my takeaways, and use this report-out to share with you what they shared with me. Well, I did that, and now I share with you.
Town Administrator Travis Machalek and Kate Rush, Public Information Officer of the Town, are working from the Emergency Operations Command (EOC). There, they obtain up-to-date information about the fires from the Incident Command Team (ICT). They use the information to issue official news releases that they post on the Town’s website www.estes.org, Facebook page and Twitter feed. Posts go via email to nearly 3,250 licensed businesses (If you want to receive future releases, go to www.estes.org/subscribe). Trustees and I receive updates from Machalek twice daily. Plus, Everbridge emergency sends evacuation notifications and updates to its subscribers.
During the recent emergency, there were a few instances when entities outside of the Town of Estes Park inappropriately released information differing from the agreed upon information points. In December, when fires abate, town staff will participate in the debriefings of the joint- operations of the local, county, state and federal departments, during which they’ll describe the instances. In January the board of the town and I will hear the debrief results at a study session.
On October 28, a new ICT took charge. The next day, US Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Joe Neguse met with the ICT at the EOC for a briefing about management of the wildfires and identification of necessary supports for the Estes Valley during which, RMNP Superintendent Darla Siddles described how pine beetle kill is feeding the fire. Fire Chief Dave Wolf and Captain Eric Rose showed map details and photos of active fires. Fire Chief Kevin Zagorda, described the need for replacing equipment at the Glen Haven Fire Station and paying volunteer firefighters for extensive time spent fighting wildfires.
A big thanks to the business community—Donna Carlson of the Estes Chamber of Commerce, Guy Beesley of EPH, and Dave Coleson with Park School District—for a variance-approved safe Halloween event for the children of Estes. The event replaced a larger Halloween celebration canceled due to updated Covid-19 guidelines and a pressing need for keeping downtown clear for fire vehicles should fires flare up.
Much has been happening. The teamwork that’s keeping our community safe is beyond impressive, as are efforts to keep the townspeople informed about the seemingly ever-changing landscape of the wildfires and pandemic. Please join me in offering up a heartfelt thank you to all who are playing a part.
