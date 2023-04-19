The Town of Estes Park will give away 500 free Ponderosa Pine saplings to celebrate Arbor Day 2023. This distribution event takes place outside the Estes Valley Library, 335 E. Elkhorn Ave., on Saturday, April 29, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
Trees will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two trees per person. Care instructions for the Ponderosa Pine saplings will be provided on a handout. Support for this event comes from Platte River Power Authority, which donated the funds for the saplings, and the Estes Valley Library, which is hosting event.
For more information, please contact Brian Berg, Public Works Parks Supervisor, at 970-577-3783 or bberg@estes.org.
