Junior golfers are once again the big winners in the 17th annual Nan Ryan Invitational, played Sunday, July 19 through Saturday, July 25, at the Lake Estes Golf Course.
Although originally scheduled for July 25, the dates for the tournament were changed due to COVID-19, allowing players to make up their own foursomes and play any time between those two dates.
“I am excited that we had 25 teams who completed play,” said Nan Ryan, tournament organizer. “It is wonderful to see so many people eager to encourage young people to play and enjoy this great game.”
Thanks to the teams, and many generous donations, the tournament raised a record $5274, bringing the total raised by the tournament through the years to $44,505.
The money raised helps to buy golf equipment for the junior program participants, assists with scholarships for those who need financial assistance, and helps players participate in tournaments. It also helped buy the golf simulator for the Estes Valley Community Center.
“Thank you to all who participated under the very different circumstance,” said Austin Logan, Golf Operations Manager and PGA Golf Professional at Estes Park Golf Courses. “Golf is very popular in these trying times, and we are happy we are able to help any young person get started with the game. The generosity of our community and beyond is incredible,” added Logan.
Many thanks go to Logan and his staffs at both Estes Park Golf Courses, and especially to the staff at Lake Estes Golf Course, Rich Babcock, Tandy Brown, Dave Marquardt, Tony Ortega, Todd Owen, Carol Prince, Bill Shotts, Bob Shuler, Wally Wester, Frank Zambrano, Greg Anderson, Kim Anderson and Tom Bibler.
A tremendous round of applause goes to Andy Morgan at The Dunraven Inn, who donated a $20 Gift Card to every contestant!
Greg Anderson and his maintenance crew had the golf course in beautiful condition, and received many compliments from the players.
The Women’s Team of Holly Deem, Tia Cottey, Ruth Moser and Kay Nikolaus, won top honors with a score of 32, while the Mixed Team of Austin Logan, Colleen Casey, Scott Logan and Carrie Logan, won Mixed Team honors with 29. Two teams tied for first in the Men’s Division with 29s, but the team of Brian James, Ben James, Bobby Dazey and Mike Manson came out on top when scorecards were matched. The James team also won Men’s low putts.
The Women’s Team of Lee Kennicke, Marilyn Bradley, Jama Bradley and Gail Albers, won low putts, while the Logan Team won Mixed low putts.
Because the tournament was played over seven days, it was impossible to have the normal long drive and closest to the pin events.
The players did have several challenges during their round, using only a 7-iron or equivalent from tee to green on #2, not using a driver or putter on #5, and using a driver to putt on #9.
Many thanks to go the very generous donors who helped make this a record-setting year, Randy Hanle, Rod Peterson, Tia Cottey, Holly Deem, John Jameson, Mike and Carol Ignatz, Linda Bowie, Tony Schetzsle, Jim Ward, Toby Farrell, Don and Kathy Bryson, Bank of Estes Park, Barb Bacon, John Micek, Charlie Griffin, Dave and Jane McAfee, and Robin and Stacey Harding.
Plans are already in the works for the 18th annual Nan Ryan Invitational, which will be played at the Lake Estes Golf Course on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Mark your calendar now! We hope for another record year.
