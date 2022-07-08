Members of the Estes Valley Quilt Guild have been busy designing, creating and sewing beautiful Quilts of Valor to donate to our local service men and women. The presentation of these works of art was made at Performance Park on July 4, 2022.
Quilts Of Valor were presented to:
John Davis, Captain, Navy, Air Force and Air National Guard
Javier Gomez, Major, Air Force
Maria Gomez, Master Sergeant, Air Force and Air Force Reserves
Mark Hewitt, Staff Sergeant, Air Force
Dennis Jackson, Major General, Army
Gary Swoboda, Sergeant, Army
Lyle Zimmerman, Army
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.