Good Service Shows You Matter

Last Thursday noon, Roger and I were at Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew. Although it was bitter cold outside—minus 13-degrees according to our home thermometer that morning—inside, we were warm and toasty. The booth we’d just been seated in was west facing, near a window through which sun light was streaming.
I was hungry. We’d just begun perusing the menu when my phone rang. Picking up the phone, I looked at its screen—unknown caller. I thought about how as part of my commitment to serving the townspeople of Estes Park, I’d arranged for my office phone to be forwarded to my cell phone so I receive calls day and evening. As the phone rang a second time, I thought about how the town board had set a standard for timely service by the Town to the people who live, work or visit here. And the way Town Administrator Travis Machalek often includes comments about customer service in his weekly updates to the board and staff.
Before it could ring again, I tapped the phone, then said, “Hello, this is Wendy.” A voice replied, “Is this the mayor’s office?” Pushing the menu aside, I sat up straight, then said, “Why yes it is, and this is Mayor Koenig... I am at lunch. What can I do for you?”
A man preceded to tell me that he and his wife live on Upper Broadview. That this morning, when they awoke in the cold house, they discovered the water system wasn’t functioning. He told of trying to triage the problem, then calling the Estes Park water department. He paused, I waited...
Then he said, “Ten minutes later there was a knock at the door. And two water department employees were there.” After describing how a short time later a
new water meter had been installed and water was working properly, he talked about calling Brenda Wyss at the water department to thank her for the quick service. When he asked if he could speak to someone else at the Town, such as the mayor, Brenda, delightfully gave him my number.
When I thanked him for taking the time to call the water department and then call me, the man went on to say that he hadn’t expected such great customer service, especially on a bitter cold morning.
With a smile on my face that he couldn’t see, I suggested that, perhaps one of the reasons why people love living in Estes Park is they receive good, timely and professional service. After thanking him for making my day, I revisited the menu. Ordering a salad, sandwich...and dessert. After eating my fill, before leaving, I sought out the waiter to thank him for excellent service.
