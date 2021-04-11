By: Dawn Wilson
This week’s featured animal is the common merganser. Now this may be one of those animals that you are wondering why I include it in a column about wildlife in Estes Valley. Well, as we enter bird migration season, keep a close eye out for these birds. The mergansers that migrate spend the winters deep in the Southwest U. S., but some will also stay in warmer parts of Colorado throughout the year. In Estes Park, a few will hang around Lake Estes in the winter and a few more will stop over as they migrate north to summer breeding locations. Here are a few more fun facts.
1. Common mergansers are the largest of the three merganser species in the U.S. The other two are hooded and red-breasted.
2. Common mergansers have serrated edges along their bills to help catch and hold their favorite food, fish. Because of this feature, common mergansers are in a group of birds referred to as “sawbills.”
3. From a distance, the head of a male common merganser appears black, but it actually has a beautiful dark green sheen. Female common mergansers have a rust-colored crown, complete with a more noticeable head crest than the male.
4. Although common mergansers are most commonly seen near lakes and rivers, they actually nest in tree cavities up to a mile from water.
5. Common mergansers have large clutches of about six to 17 eggs. After the eggs hatch, the babies will follow mom — the sole provider for the ducklings — around in a long train. Sometimes broods will join together into larger groups of 40 or more ducklings.
Dawn Wilson is a professional and award-winning nature photographer who lives in Estes Park year-round. You can see more of her work, join one of her Rocky tours, and purchase prints and calendars at DawnWilsonPhotography.com or follow her on Instagram: @dawnwilsonphoto.
