Fashion History at the Historic Stanley Home

While “open carry” laws are controversial nowadays, in the early 20th century, women’s nine-inch hatpins were prohibited as a threat to public safety. That was one of many provocative details presented to those who attended a narrated fashion show of historical attire at the Stanley Home on June 17.
Vintage-clothing enthusiasts from fashion-backward Colorado organizations, the Victorian Society and Days Gone Bye, modeled apparel from their personal collections for a captivated local audience fueled by punch and cookies. While a few of the dresses were more than a century old, most of the clothing and accessories had been made from scratch by devotees or adapted from items found at antique stores and thrift shops.
Members of these two groups enjoy educating and entertaining themselves and others by wearing their old-fashioned finery in public places, especially historical sites. One couple was going to celebrate their wedding anniversary that evening by dining at the Stanley Hotel in their elegant Edwardian attire. Victorian Society participants also attend balls at which period-appropriate dances are taught and performed to period-appropriate music.
The Stanley Home provided a lovely setting for the fashion show, though the inclement weather required moving it from the veranda to the living room, where open parasols posed some risk to the décor. The event was organized as a fundraiser for the Historic Stanley Home Foundation, one of many activities that help cover the operating expenses and ongoing renovation of the former home of F.O. Stanley and his wife Flora.
As for those hatpins, they started growing longer in the 1880s. As fashionable women’s hats grew larger and their hairdos more voluminous, hatpins up to 12 inches in length became stylish. They also proved useful in thwarting a man’s unwanted proximity. Hence ordinances were passed in many locations limiting hatpin length and allowing arrests and fines to be imposed when women displayed them openly.
