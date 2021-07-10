After a series of challenges over the past four years – relocations due to loss of our building and governmental support in 2018, months of Covid shutdowns and restrictions starting in 2020, then fire evacuations – the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center (EPSCC) is now bounding back to life with new and renewed activities. New and old members alike are flocking in more and more to participate and socialize.
“Though the loss of our building and support, and the Covid shutdown slowed our momentum for several years, our long-term vision for a vibrant Senior Citizens Center remained steadfast,” commented one Board Member. “If anything, COVID strengthened our resolve and keep going forward after experiencing two years of adversities. Since reopening we have been ‘full speed ahead’ seizing every opportunity to increase and improve on the services we provide to the Senior Citizens in the Estes Park area.”
Among the first renewed services provided ‘post-shutdown’ were expanded meal options; members are now able to come inside to eat and socialize or pick up reserved meals-to-go. Curbside delivery to vehicles, a service began during the shutdown for safety reasons in May 2020, will still to be offered going forward as many have come to enjoy the convenience. Prepared by Big Horn Restaurant, the meals are available to members at a great discounted price and have been one of EPSCC’s most popular offerings for over four years. Our menus are published each week in the EP News and on our website estesparkseniors.org
Other activities reinstated in early February 2021 were the exercise and fitness classes, now held every weekday morning: TriFit (M, W, F 10:30-11:15 a.m.) and Elements of Balance Yoga (Tu & Th 10:15-11:15 a.m.). The classes are conducted by certified professional instructors from MedX of Estes. “More people have been coming to these classes as word gets around about how good they are, ” says EPSCC Activities Coordinator, Tonya Martin. Her mother, longtime Estes Park resident Kathy Irons, has become one of the “regulars” who works out at EPSCC every day. “She’s positively addicted,” says Martin.
Other “positively addictive” activities for members at EPSCC include Mahjong (Tues. 10-2), Trivia Tuesdays (Tues. 12-2), two Bridge groups-one every Thursday and one the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Wednesday of the month- both 1-4 p.m. Piles of puzzles and board games are available for impromptu pick-up entertainment. Refreshments, snacks, and WiFi are available during business hours.
“It’s great to see so many new and familiar faces coming in all the time,” says member/volunteer Teri Hart, whose mother, Virginia Taylor was a longtime and very active member before passing away last year. “Mom would be so happy to see ‘Her Place’ coming back to life. It gave her so much joy over the years to come for a meal, stay and visit with friends, and play a few hands of cards over coffee and have a good conversation.” “Everyone remembers Virginia fondly and loves to see her daughter here ‘paying it forward’ by volunteering and participating in activities several times a week, ” says Martin. “That kind of legacy embodies the whole spirit of our Senior Citizen’s Center.”
Members, volunteers, and the all-active Board of Directors, agree- that’s where we shine brightest! It may have taken us a little longer due to the challenges to re-establish over the years, but more members are coming in to eat, participate in many activities, and socialize on a regular basis. The Estes Park Senior Citizens Center has been serving our adults since 1975 thanks to our amazing community.
We are sincerely thankful to our sponsors who have helped us thru the past several years: MedX of Estes, Big Horn Restaurant, EP News, Village Thrift Shop, and Reel Mountain Theater and our members and donators. Your support is greatly appreciated!!!!
The Estes Park Senior Citizens Center is located at 1760 Olympian Lane (a block north and east of Ace Hardware). Members and visitors are welcome during open hours: Monday through Friday from 10 to 1, with extended hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for members organized activities. More detailed info, menus, member sign-up information, etc. can be found at www.estesparkseniors.org or call 970-581-2195.
