Enos Mills has been described as “a citizen of nature by birthright and persuasion” by author and well-known Colorado mountaineer Alexander Drummond. As Mr. Drummond has noted, “Nature commanded his allegiance not through its immutable laws, but through what he saw as its innate aesthetic and moral appeal.”
Born in Kansas in 1870, Mr. Mills moved to Colorado in 1884 at the age of 14. It would be impossible to imagine what might have happened to the majestic Estes Valley and surrounding lands had Mr. Mills not moved to Colorado and taken up the effort to establish Rocky Mountain National Park.
However, what can be said is that the legacy he left all of us - and all future generations – in the form of a national park in our backyard, can only be regarded as one of Colorado’s greatest achievements.
Now, more than 100 years after Mr. Mills’ death, the legacy he left in the form of land protected forever is more important than it has ever been. The park itself and the majesty of the surrounding Estes Valley that lies just east of the park are geographic jewels that have touched all who have ever set foot in this wonderful area.
That said, in order to flourish, legacies must be nurtured and protected so that they continue to benefit all who love – and in the future will love – this special place. The Estes Valley Land Trust (EVLT), which was established in 1987 to protect both public and private lands through conservation easements, has worked in the spirit of protecting the “inheritance” we have all benefited from as the result of Mr. Mills’ foresight.
I am particularly reminded of this following the recent announcement that more than 160 acres of forests, streams, and beaver ponds once owned by a member of the Mills family have been protected through an amended conservation easement with EVLT. This land will be left as it is forever, accordingly providing a home for animals and all of nature that resides on this parcel. While not as monumental in size and scope as establishment of the national park, this land’s protection was inspired by Mr. Mills’ respect for nature.
Remembering and respecting legacies tell us much about where we are from. Protecting legacies today tells us much about where we will travel in the future and what we, as well as the original creator of the legacy, will leave behind for others.
It is revealing to consider Mr. Mills’ own affection for nature: “The trail compels you to know yourself and to be yourself and puts in you harmony with the universe. It makes you glad to be living. It gives health, hope, and courage, and it extends that touch of nature which tends to make you kind.”
These words are at once inspiring and as well as filled with responsibility for future generations that will carry his legacy forward. The Estes Valley Land Trust is committed to carrying on in remembrance of this great man, working to ensure that his legacy is protected today, tomorrow, and forever.
Note: This is the second article in a three-part series that covers the Estes Valley Land Trust’s Childers Conservation Easement connection with the Mills family and the beaver colony that once thrived in the Tahosa Valley.
About the Estes Valley Land Trust - Founded in 1987 by Estes Park residents, the Estes Valley Land Trust is a nationally recognized land conservation organization that has preserved nearly 10,000 acres of land and some of the most iconic landscapes in the Estes Valley.
