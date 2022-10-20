Estes Park is my home. It is where I grew up, attended school, trained for the Olympics, raised a family, and owned a business. I understand this town and know the capacities its people. When they made me mayor, I couldn’t foresee the challenges ahead, but in my heart-of-hearts I knew that together we could prevail regardless whatever challenge would come. That’s what we’re doing with COVID. It’s what we did with the wildfires. And it’s what we must now do for affordable housing and childcare, two long standing challenges facing Estes Park.
Simply put, workers and their families find it difficult to live here. Many can only afford to work here seasonally or must commute to jobs here from nearby, more affordable towns. Many would prefer to live and raise their families where they work, but can’t afford to do so in Estes Park. A point made apparent by a survey reporting that 60% of commuters would choose to live here if housing was more affordable. With 70% of them expressing interest in purchasing a home here if they could. And for workers needing childcare, the daily costs here have increased at a higher rate than the state average. Further, it’s a widely held belief that if workers can afford to live where they work, and do so, then they have the potential for becoming lifelong residents who contribute to a sustainable future of their town.
We have a unique opportunity to meet these challenges. Included on the ballot for the election this November 8 is a special ballot measure. If approved by voters, the measure extends the local lodging tax to provide funds for housing and childcare. The extension is the brainchild of a task force of leaders from across Estes Park. They met six times before approving a proposed 3.5 percentage point increase in the lodging tax last August. The measure under consideration is similar to ones already approved by voters in 13 municipalities in Colorado.
Please join me in voting for the lodging tax extension and asking family, friends, and colleagues to do same. In this way, by standing together we can meet Estes Park’s housing and childcare challenges once and for all. And show the world that here in Estes Park standing together is who we are, and meeting challenges is what we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.