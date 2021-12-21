We are so eager to thank the wonderful people of the Noon Rotary for their outreach, participation, and generous giving toward our Bilingual Story Time project/ La Hora del Cuento Bilingüe.
Through personal donations and matching grants from the District Rotary, as well as donations from their Community Giving, they have provided $3,600 to the program. In collaboration and partnership with our dear friend, Anastacia Galloway Reed, owner of Macdonald Book Shop, we have created story time kits for each Kindergartner in the district, including those that are homeschooled. These kits will each include a bilingual story that focuses on social emotional development, a craft, information on child development, and an activity for the entire family. The program expands into the school where Cultural Liaison, Patricia Rountree, will include each book in her monthly story time in the classroom.
This monthly program is unique in that it encourages participation all throughout the community. Families receive the kits to read in both English and Spanish. Family members that read Spanish or English will be able to read the book together. EVICS Family Resource Center will also provide a video of the book being read in English and Spanish, the video will be released in our YouTube channel and available to the public to re-watch for additional story time. This is a great opportunity for children pre-K up to second grade to experience bilingual story time and enhance their early childhood education.
The initiative to make it bilingual not only enhances the opportunity for English speaking children to learn Spanish, Spanish speaking children to build upon their English, but encourages multilanguage speaking families to read together. All the books discuss social emotional topics and development to open conversations among family members about mental health, safe boundaries, emotional learning, and more.
The kits will begin showing up in Kindergarteners backpacks and will also be available at EVICS Family Resource Center 1182 Graves Ave. Unit A. for pick up by families that homeschool beginning January 10 and will go out each month until the end of the school year. Additional, larger backpack kits will be available at EVICS Family Resource Center, the Estes Valley Library and the elementary School Library to be checked out.
These backpacks can be checked out from EVICS by childcare providers, and family/community members at large.
For more information about the Bilingual Story Time/ La Hora del Cuento Bilingüe program, please feel free to reach out to Rut Miller at the EVICS Family Resource Center or Elizabeth Weisberg at the Noon Rotary.
