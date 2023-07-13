The Rooftop Rodeo, held annually in Estes Park is always good fun. This year it was especially so for me. Read on to find out why.
First off, after a three-year hiatus, there was a Rooftop Parade. And I, as mayor, was asked to be in it. Much to my surprise, Cindy Schonholtz, the rodeo coordinator for the Town arranged with Cervi, the rodeo livestock provider, for me to ride their horse Lazy in the parade. He and I met the day before the parade. After showing that I did indeed know how to ride, we became partners.
Second, the next day, as Lazy and I arrived at the staging area at Performance Park, I thought about my childhood, the horses my family had, and older sister Lesley being Queen of the Rooftop Rodeo Queen in 1964. Sitting astride Lazy, I couldn’t help but think about Lesley’s amazing horsemanship skills that I so admired then, and questioned whether we would measure up now. The answer to my question, came while the various rodeo queens, their ladies in waiting and attendants chatted as the parade ride took shape. The strong sense of camaraderie Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs, Miss Rodeo Colorado Randilyn Madison and I shared pushed aside any doubts about measuring up that I might have had and gave me confidence that the parade and subsequent rodeo would exceed the expectations of people gathering for both. Leading the mares and foals east on Elkhorn toward the Fairgrounds, the three of us welcomed people to the parade and pointed out the colts and fillies to the wide-eyed youngsters lining the street.
Third, when the parade was over, I stopped the Queen’s luncheon. There I met with the candidates seeking to become the next Mrs. Rooftop Rodeo. We chatted about their shared goal of raising funds for purchasing a bone density machine for our hospital. I noted that the effort exemplifies the way our community takes the good in events and expands that good for the benefit of our community. A big thank you to the candidates for Painting Estes Pink.
And fourth, the fun continued the next evening when Roger and I treated our grandsons Sean and Colin, and Colin’s friend Noah Moore to a Behind the Chutes tour and the rodeo. We had a blast with both. During the bull riding event, Noah, who had never been to a rodeo before, kept saying the bull riders must be crazy. None of us disagreed with him. As for me, I jumped up and down and clapped so much, that half way through the evening my watch registered 10,000 steps for the day. After leaving the rodeo grandstands we went to the Live Music on the Midway performance by Los Cheesies. The boys danced the night away. Then, the next night went back again to dance some more.
A special thank you to each person that volunteered and performed, raised money for charity and brought the special Estes Park spirit to the Rooftop Rodeo yet again. And a big shout out to the Town’s event center staff and Cervi for making everything happen flawlessly. A tip of my hat to Lazy and a yee-haw for Estes Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.