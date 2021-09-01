Estes Park Health is running 70-80 COVID-19 tests each day according to Stephen Tidd, Director of Laboratory Services at Estes Park Health.
“Estes Park Health Foundation funded the purchase of two direct RT-PCR COVID-19 testing machines over the course of 2020,” said Tidd. “The additional machine approved in November of last year has made a world of difference, doubling our capacity to run tests during this peak time.”
Estes Park Health gives COVID-19 tests to symptomatic community members and visitors. If you’d like to schedule, contact EPH’s COVID-19 Triage Team at 970-577-2200.
Estes Park Health Foundation is funding the cost of COVID-19 testing for uninsured community members. Contact Patient Financial Services at 970-577-4530 if you have questions about billing or payment.
The Estes Park Health Foundation increases community awareness of Estes Park Health, and develops, manages, and distributes funds to assist EPH in fulfilling its mission. To learn more about initiatives or to volunteer, contact them at GiveToEPH.org or 970-577-4370.
