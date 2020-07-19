By: Estes Valley Watershed Coalition
The headlines are alarming. A bear entered a home near Aspen and attacked a man as he investigated the source of the noise. A bear charged and knocked down a woman as she walked home from work at night in Manitou Springs.
Both of these events happened in the past week in Colorado and they are a good reminder that we live in black bear country. Unfortunately, in each case, an innocent person was injured and an adult bear euthanized. Now, two cubs are orphaned and their future is uncertain.
While these events seem extreme, they are likely the result of unintentional habituation. Every year in the Estes Valley there are human/bear conflicts and there is a lot we all can do to minimize these. Each time a bear gets a reward he or she learns to associate food with humans and the trouble begins. It is very important to make sure a bear is never rewarded (or fed) by coming into a human area. Bears not only have a great sense of smell, but they have excellent memories. This helps them find that berry bush year after year but also means that they will remember when someone left their bird feeder out or when someone didn’t secure their trash. Bears are astute learners, too. If they learn to open one home or car door or window, they then check every door or window in the area. Because of this, it is important that everyone in Estes Park does their part in keeping bears wild.
Here are some things you can do to prevent a bear from becoming habituated:
• Always lock the windows and doors on your home or vehicle. This is especially true at night or when you aren’t home, but also good to do as much as possible.
• Don’t leave any food (even bird feeders or birdseed/nectar) in your yard or neighborhood.
• Be sure you secure your trash. It is best to rinse out food containers to reduce odors. If you have fragrant food waste, you can store it in the freezer until the trash is ready to be picked up.
Living in bear country means that sometimes you may encounter a bear. If you see one and it is investigating your home or car, then try to scare (or haze) it away. If the bear is in its natural habitat, then consider yourself lucky and give it lots of space. Don’t run away but do back away slowly. Bears protecting their food or cubs can be dangerous, so it is best to leave them alone.
Bears are good communicators and will let you know if they are making them uncomfortable. Common signs of warning are to huff, chomp their teeth or stomp the ground. In extreme cases, they make even charge or take a swipe to give themselves room to escape. This is what happened in Aspen and Manitou Springs. These bears were comfortable in human areas but threatened by the humans they encountered. By doing your part to keep bears wild, you can ensure that the community of Estes Park lives in harmony with its wild neighbors.
